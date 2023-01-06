The South Cariboo Health Foundation could hit their target of $100,000 for the Starry Night Fundraiser.

The money raised would go towards upgrading the Wound Care Clinic, and to buy three Vacuum Assisted Closure (VAC) machines.

Brenda Devine, Public Relations and Fundraiser, said “Approximately 400 people use the wound care clinic a month so this seems easy for the community to understand and support.”

Devine added that the community has been coming through every year, with this year being no exception.

- Advertisement -

Assuming the South Cariboo Health Foundation reaches their goal, this would be the most successful Starry Nights compared to the previous 19 years.

Over the 19 years, the annual Starry Nights campaign has raised 5 million dollars, which went to the 100 Mile House District Hospital for upgrades, new equipment and renovations.

The fundraiser is still going on, with it continuing until January 23rd, which is when a more accurate amount raised will be released.