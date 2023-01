Williams Lake welcomed its first new arrival of 2023 early this (Wednesday) morning.

A baby boy was born at 4-08 a.m. at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Oliver Gerardo Chaparro-Yonkin weighed in at 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Danielle Chaparro-Yonkin and Gerardo Chaparro are the proud parents, and he will also be welcomed home by 8-year old sister Isabelle.