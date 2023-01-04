The Architecture, Construction & Design Award went to the Williams Lake First Nation’s administration building.

The international award was given through Rethinking The Future.

WLFN announced the award yesterday on their Facebook page, with Thinkspace Architecture receiving the win.

“Thinkspace Architecture put forward a number of submissions across the industry.” says Aaron Mannella, Chief Administrative Officer with Williams Lake First Nation.

“To date, this is the second nomination or award that we received for the building, and again, we share it with the entire team that contributed and are grateful to receive it.”

The previous nomination and honourable mention, was for the Canadian Architectural Award in early 2022.

Mannella added that the building is a culmination of almost a decade of planning and vision from current and former leadership of WLFN.

Today, the building occupies around 18,000 square feet, and houses a number of development staff and elected officials.

He says the building is open to the public, and love giving tours, as it has a cultural space, a gallery with public art.