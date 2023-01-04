The Mayor of Quesnel says the city has some daunting financial challenges going into 2023.

Ron Paull says spending is a top priority.

“I think the big challenge here now it to balance inflationary pressures against preserving core services. By that I mean infrastructure, roads, snow removal, utilities and so on. We’ve already had one strategic planning session, and the continuation of that strategic planning session is now underway and will continue as soon as the holidays are over.”

Paull says they also have a lot of needs on the sub regional recreation front.

“As you know we’ve got a pending referendum on a major renovation to the swimming pool, but at the same time we have to remember that gymnastics has been sitting in the cue for a very long time, and recently the need for an indoor multi-court facility came to light.”

Paull says another challenge in the year ahead is a lack of volunteers.

He says as more are needed, he really appreciates the ones that Quesnel has.

“I would like to thank volunteers all across the board. At the city we have our Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department and other first responders. Volunteerism is suffering, as we can see with Billy Barker Days and the Quesnel Auto Racers, I am hoping they can stay alive. We’ve got caregivers and healthcare workers that should be thanked, and that’s not only paid healthcare and caregivers, but also volunteers.”