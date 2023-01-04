Listen Live

Winter clothing and food drive to be held in Quesnel

By George Henderson
-Photo: P Matthews, My Cariboo Now

A New Year winter clothing & food drive is taking place in Quesnel today. (Wednesday)

The Canadian Mental Health Association has partnered up with the Coalition of Substance Users of the North.

Stephanie Aaslie is the Clinical Program Coordinator with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“Were collecting any new or gently used clothing in adult sizes which include winter coats and boots, thermal wear, gloves and mittens, as well as non-perishable food items, and they can drop it off at 345 Anderson Drive from 9 am and 4 pm.”

Aaslie says they will do pickups as well.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

