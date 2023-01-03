Some homeowners in the South Cariboo may be in for a bit of a shock when property assessments arrive this week.

They should arrive in the mail over the next few days.

The value of an average single detached home in the 100 Mile House area jumped by 26 percent, from around 321 thousand dollars in July of 2021 to 405 thousand in July of 2022.

The increase in Williams Lake, once again on average, will be 16 percent from 342 thousand to 395 thousand dollars.

Quesnel went from 294 thousand in July of 2021 to 329 thousand in July of 2022, which represents a 12 percent jump.

Overall in Northern BC, total assessments increased from about $81.5 billion in 2022 to over $90.6 billion this year.

The Northern BC region encompasses approximately 70 percent of the province stretching east to the Alberta border, north to the Yukon border, west to Bella Coola including Haida Gwaii and to the south, just north of Clinton.

Teria Penner, a Deputy Assessor with BC Assessment, says their website at bcassessment.ca includes more details about the 2023 assessments, property information and trends such as lists of 2023’s top valued residential properties across the province.

Penner says the website also provides self-service access to a free online property assessment search service that allows anyone to search, check and compare 2023 property assessments for anywhere in the province.

“Property owners can unlock additional property search features by registering for a free BC Assessment custom account to check a property’s 10-year value history, store/access favourites, create comparisons, monitor neighbouhood sales, and use our interactive map.”

Penner says those who feel that their property assessment does not reflect market value as of July 1, 2022 or see incorrect information on their notice, should contact BC Assessment as indicated on their notice as soon as possible in January.

“If a property owner is still concerned about their assessment after speaking to one of our appraisers, they may submit a Notice of Complaint (Appeal) by January 31st, for an independent review by a Property Assessment Review Panel.”

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet between February 1 and March 15 to hear formal complaints.