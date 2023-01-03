It’s been a long and well-traveled road since he started his career with the RCMP back in 1985.

Now after almost 8 years with the Williams Lake Detachment, Staff Sargeant Del Byron, will be moving on to a new assignment in Kamloops working once again with another former Lake City member.

“Jeff Pelly who use to be the Officer in Charge in Williams Lake. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him,” Byron said, “He’s a good Police Officer and a very good manager. I am going to run one of the four watches. It’s a General Duty Watch where you go out and respond to calls, serve the public, and do Police work.”

Byron spent several years with the RCMP in the Arctic, Kitimat, 10 in Prince George then onto Manitoba where he says he wanted to come back to BC.

- Advertisement -

“I was in Thompson Manitoba for about 5 months and then I ended up coming to Alexis Creek because

Mike Hacker was the Sargeant there and he ended up transferring to Williams Lake.” Byron said, “So I went as a Sargeant to Alexis Creek, and I was there for six months, and then I got promoted to Staff Sargeant in Williams Lake arriving January 29th, 2015.”

Byron’s last day will be January 11th.