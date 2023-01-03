Williams Lake Council has given a $432,975.90 tender award for the Wastewater Treatment Plant power supply repairs.

Allteck Limited Partnership will be continuing the work that’s been done with the money given.

“The only work that’s been done is like, the engineering, getting right of ways and stuff like that.” says Rob Warnock, Director of Municipal Services for Williams Lake.

“None of the poles have been put in, and they’re gonna be put in here hopefully starting in January, hopefully we can be full power by the end of February.”

Warnock further added that the money will go towards the work to get the power running, which includes putting in the poles and running all the lines down to the lagoon.

The power lines were taken out by a landslide in June, and since then the plant has been run by a generator.