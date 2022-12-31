This New Years weekend will be fairly similar to the temperatures we’ve been seeing this week.

For anyone heading out this New Years Eve, will definitely need to keep an eye on the forecast.

“For New Years Eve we’re looking at a 40 percent chance of flurries, and with a low of minus five. The winds are going to be light tonight.” says Louis Kohanyi, Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

As for Sunday, January 1st, It’ll be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of minus two in the afternoon.

- Advertisement -

In the evening, it’ll be a little bit cooler, with clouds rolling in with a low of minus seven.

Kohanyi noted that the rest of next week should stay similar to what we’ll see this weekend, however there’ll be a couple days of colder towards the end of the week.

For more information on the current and future weather in the Cariboo, you can check Environment Canada’s website here.