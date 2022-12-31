Within a short time span, Mayor Surinderpal Rathor will be leaving 2022 with some positives.

Even though Rathor sees this year as a good year, there’s still time for council to get themselves acquainted.

“Well, a bright spot is a lot of new ideas, 75 percent is a new council, different way of doing things.” says Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“We are doing our best we can, and lots of new learning need to take place for new councillors.”

Heading into the new year, council will continue to work on issues that will be carried over from previous years. One he notes is the Hamilton Inn.

For 2023, Rathor will be looking forward to developing relationships with other levels of government, to address concerns raised by the community.

The first council meeting of 2023 will be on January 10th, starting at 6:00pm.