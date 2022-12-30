BC Hydro has doubled the number of chargers at its electric vehicle fast charging site in Williams Lake which originally opened two years ago.

Kyle Donaldson, a spokesperson for BC Hydro, said in the Lake City they wanted to add to the current location at City Hall a second charger to help with the growing number of British Columbians who are making a switch to an electric vehicle.

“The site was originally built with one 50-kilowatt charging unit and on Thursday (December 29) we brought another 50-kilowatt charging unit online. So each of these devices can add about 50 kilometers of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes time.”

Williams Lake Mayor Surinderpal Rathor said in a BC Hydro release, The City is proud to be part of the commitment to reduce community-wide emissions and increase the number of electric vehicles on the road. Expanding the charging station at City Hall is another step toward this goal, and we would like to thank BC Hydro, the Province, and Natural Resources Canada for investing in this important initiative.”

In addition to the second electric vehicle fast charging unit recently installed in Williams Lake, Donaldson said BC Hydro also brought online additional chargers in 70 Mile House, Clinton, and Cache Creek.

BC Hydro’s province-wide network currently includes 133 charging units at 81 sites in communities throughout B.C.