During the holiday weekend, Williams Lake residents were faced with ice on the roads.

Social media posts were made wondering how bad the roads were, as city crews had been working to get them cleared since 7:00am.

“When it was really icy (December 27th), the crews had to chain up the trucks, so it was a little slower.” says Rob Warnock, Director of Municipal Services for Williams Lake.

“We have five areas, each area takes about three to four hours to complete just once. Once you start putting chains on, now you’re looking at almost five hours just to do an area once.”

Ice began to build up on the roads due to the freezing rain that went over Williams Lake.

Warnock added that when they send trucks out to put sand down, the first vehicle that goes through takes the sand away due to their speed.

Lastly, he wants residents to know that truck are out there watching the roads, and people need to drive to the road conditions.

For information on road conditions in Williams Lake, and throughout the Cariboo, you can visit DriveBC’s website here.