On December 6th the 100 Mile Curling Club had to cancel the season because of bad ice conditions due to problems with their osmosis water purification system.

While they were fixing that problem, the club had to remove the ice, clean everything down, and do several re-floods.

Eugene Gerwing President of the 100 Mile House Curling Club said during that process the Ice Making Crew came across a problem with cracks and a little bit of rebar showing in spots in the concrete slabs.

He said they had to do a lot of work just to get a level surface to work on.

“That took approximately the majority of the time but once they had it nice and level, they laid out the white sheets and started rebuilding the ice on top of it. That has been successfully done. I was out there yesterday (Thursday) with my wife and a few other curlers showed up testing out the ice and we’re happy to report that it’s as good as it’s ever been that I can remember” Gerwing said.

He also added that the ice-making crew spent four hours a day for approximately 3 weeks to get the rinks back to good playing conditions.