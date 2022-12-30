Listen Live

BC makes food delivery fee cap permanent

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - Pixabay

BC has become the first province in Canada to set a permanent limit on charges levied by food delivery companies.

A temporary cap of 20 per cent of a food order, imposed during the pandemic, will become standard as of Sunday.

Brenda Bailey, the Minster of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, says restaurants had been subject to unfair charges during the pandemic, with some delivery companies charging as much as 30 per cent of an order’s value.

Bailey adds the new rules also forbid food delivery companies from downloading their costs onto their drivers.

Files from Vista National News Wire

