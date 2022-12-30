The Williams Lake Stampeders will play the previous Williams Lake Stampeders for their alumni game.

This will be the third alumni game the Stampeders will play, beginning in 2019, but couldn’t be played in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Since then, the current Stampeders team has been on the hunt for their first win.

“There’s definitely going to be a rivalry tonight especially. We’re looking to beat them and get rid of that winning streak for the alumni.” says Dylan Richardson, General Manager and Player for the Williams Lake Stampeders.

- Advertisement -

“They’re a good team, but as you can see in the current CIHL standings, we’re the top team in the league.”

Richardson added that it’s an opportunity for the fans to see past players they used to cheer for, and current players.

The game will be played at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, and begin at 7:30pm.

For more information on the game, you can visit the Williams Lake Stampeder Facebook page here.