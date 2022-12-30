Williams Lake City Council is wanting to have a second look at the current snow and ice policy.

Council is looking to potentially make changes to the current sidewalk clearing policy, directed at the clearing time.

“Council just wanted to discuss a couple parts of the policy, they wanted to discuss the sidewalks.” says Rob Warnock, Director of Municipal Services for Williams Lake.

“Currently we only do about half the sidewalks for the municipality. It was changed back in 2016. Council wanted to see some changes, and was put back on to the residents.”

The City wants to see if they can bring the clearing time from 24 hours to 36 hours.

They want the possible change to be within the current budget, which would allow for no tax increase.

As of now, Council will be looking for staff to bring back a report on the potential changes.