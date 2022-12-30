The BC Lottery Corporation is taking bets on where the province’s first baby of 2023 wil be born.

Only the larger hospitals are listed specifically, but GR Baker Hospital in Quesnel and Cariboo Memorial in Williams Lake would be considered part of any other hospital at odds of 6 to 1.

The BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver is the odds-on favourite at 3.5 to 1.

The University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George is 33 to 1.

2022’s New Year’s Baby arrived at 12:04 a.m. on January 1st in Victoria.