A Williams Lake water skier will be competing in the 2022 IWWF World Under 17 Water Ski Championships.

Water Ski Canada announced that Lucas Pinette, will be joining the team in Santiago, Chile.

Earlier this year, Pinette competed in the Pan American Water Ski Championships, where he brought home two gold medals and a silver.

He’ll be familiar with competing in Santiago, Chile as the previous tournament was held there as well.

Pinette will be participating in the Team Event for Slalom, Tricks and Jump.

The IWWF World Under 17 Water Ski Championships are held every two years, where six skiers will compete as a team, with the remaining four competing individually.

Pinette, along with nine other athletes will begin the competition on January 5th, and conclude on the 8th.

