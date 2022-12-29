2022 was a busy and productive year for Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson.

“We were able to reverse decisions on Autism Funding which is a massive accomplishment certainly for people in this riding that are dealing with the challenges of having Autistic children and getting the proper care that they want for their children. That certainly was a really big news story this past year.”

Another highlight Doerkson pointed out was this year he had the opportunity to go to Victoria to get a little more funding for paving into the budget for the region.

He added that the region along with other residents in the province also got political in 2022 and helped push back on the government to stop the Royal BC museum expansion.

- Advertisement -

And with a New Year just around the corner, Doerkson shared what his focus will be in 2023.

“Obviously our Forestry. Seniors are becoming an increasingly important topic. I think seniors in our communities are finding themselves extremely pinched as far as increases in pay and of course not keeping pace with increases in living. I have been very active on the Healthcare file and will continue to press on that as well.”

Doerkson said when the budget process happens in February he’ll be focused on how rural BC will get its piece of the pie.