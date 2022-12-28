Tolko Industries announced today (Wednesday) that as of January 2nd, its Soda Creek and Armstrong Lumber operations will take additional downtime for the month of January.

Chris Downey, Communications Advisor with Tolko, says that downtime will be evaluated at the end of the month to determine the next steps.

“A lack of available economic fibre and weak markets that are impacting our operating footprints in the province. While our goal is to ensure consistency and stability for all of our operations, the steep decline in lumber demand and upward cost pressures in the province make the decision necessary.”

Downey says these temporary curtailments will reduce production by approximately 35 million board feet of stud lumber.

“This also impacts over 350 employees altogether, and it’s about 180 specifically at the Soda Creek Mill. We have an extremely committed workforce at these locations whose families and communities rely on Tolko, and we will be continuing to support our employees during this challenging time.”