Two Long-Term Care Facilities in Williams Lake continue to be on Interior Health’s Outbreak List.

A spokesperson for IH says back on December 15th a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Williams Lake Seniors Village where there are 19 cases in total.

December 16th a gastrointestinal illness for norovirus was declared by Interior Health at Cariboo Place.

As of today, there are 16 cases in total.

Interior Health says Outbreak measures continue to be in place at both facilities which include restrictions on visitors and enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures.

And an Influenza outbreak continues at G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel.

Northern Health declared that outbreak in the 2N patient Care Unit on December 16th.

As of December 24th, there have been 4 cases, one of which remains active.

Interior Health says hospital staff has implemented enhanced measures to ensure the safety of patients.