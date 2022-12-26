Listen Live

More snow to follow freezing rain in the Cariboo
More snow to follow freezing rain in the Cariboo

By Darin Bain
Photo-P Matthews (staff)

A special weather statement has been issued for much of BC’s interior, including the Cariboo.

“At the moment, there is a Pacific frontal system that is moving across most of the BC Interior,” said Environment Canada Meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

“This is a warm system, so it is warming the airmass a little bit, which is producing ice pellets and freezing rain, which may impede some travel.”

Dickinson added the system is moving to the North East, and the ice pellets and freezing rain should subside by noon today. (Monday)

For the Cariboo, Environment Canada is forecasting highs hovering around zero until Thursday, with 5-10 cm of snow tomorrow.

Dickinson added the snow should start to ease slightly on Wednesday.

