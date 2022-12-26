A warming trend is likely to increase the reactivity of fresh storm and wind slabs in the North Rockies east of the Cariboo.

According to Avalanche Canada, the danger rating for alpine and treeline elevations in the area are high, while the danger rating below the treeline remains considerable.

Avalanche Canada reports that the warm-up will affect weekend snow that came in cold and light.

This will promote the formation of slabs, and that new snow may not bond well to previous surfaces.

The service said recent snow will begin to be redistributed at higher elevations, creating wind slabs, and that possible buried weak layers could be triggered by avalanches in motion.

Natural avalanches are likely at a high danger rating, and human-triggered avalanches are very likely.

Avalanche Canada is forecasting these conditions will improve by tomorrow.