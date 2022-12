Drive BC has put out a travel advisory on Highway 20 going both directions between Bella Coola and Anahim Lake.

The advisory runs for 78.1 kilometers between Olsen Drive and Rainbow Range Tailhead.

The cause is due to freezing rain, so drivers should expect changing conditions, and consider delaying travel plans.

Drivers should also prepare for any short notice closures along the road.

The next update will be tomorrow (December 25th) at 4:00pm, and can be found on DriveBC’s website.