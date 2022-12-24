While temperatures in the Cariboo have been warming up, precipitation will still play a part.

Staying indoors this Christmas may not be a bad idea, as we’re looking to get mixed precipitation.

“As we get into Christmas Day, looking at an increase in cloudiness. Now, this is where the weather could really get messy, we have periods of snow mixed with ice pellets beginning early in the afternoon.” says Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“Now there’s also going to be a risk of freezing rain tomorrow (December 25th) afternoon, and some gusty winds as well.”

Sekhon added that if you do plan on going out this Christmas, too exercise caution and take a look at the forecast.

Boxing Day will look a bit better for the Cariboo region, however there is still a chance for mixed winter weather.

Overall, Sekhon says there’ll be less precipitation, with most of the day looking dry, with a forecasted temperature of five degrees.

For more information on the weather currently, or ahead, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.