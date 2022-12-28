Listen Live

City of Williams Lake to join a health network

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Williams Lake City Council was presented an opportunity to join the BC Rural Health Network (BCRHN).

Last Tuesday (December 20th), BCRHN executive director Paul Adams and vice president Colin Moss, gave their presentation in hopes Williams Lake would join.

The goal for the network is to help amplify the the voices in rural communities to address health challenges residents face.

There was a membership fee to join the network, which was $50, and Council agreed as they felt it would benefit rural BC.

Currently, the network has 83 members, which includes 23 municipalities, and is still waiting on decisions from others.

Council did ask if anyone declined on joining, and what the reason was, however as of right now, nobody has yet declined.

