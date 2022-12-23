The Cariboo has lost an entrepreneur and pioneer.

Rudy Johnson passed away at the age of 100.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said he was also a champion of British Columbia and known for more than the bridge he built and bears his name

“He accomplished so much more. He was the Director of BC Livestock. He built 6 bowling alleys throughout British Columbia, he just did so much. He started I think it was Chilcotin Airwaves here at one point. The man was the absolute epitome of an entrepreneur, an amazing fellow for sure.”

Doerkson said he had the honor to attend Johnsons’ 100th birthday celebration and to present him with a certificate from his office.

“The first time I met Rudy was when I was in school and had to do an interview with a local entrepreneur” Doerkson added.

A celebration of life for Rudy Johnson will be held Tuesday, December 27 at 1 pm in the Cariboo Bethel Church basement in Williams Lake.