Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseCariboo Chilcotin MLA Fondly Remembers A Cariboo Legend On His Passing
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams LakeFeatured

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Fondly Remembers A Cariboo Legend On His Passing

By Pat Matthews
Photo-Scott Nelson

The Cariboo has lost an entrepreneur and pioneer.

Rudy Johnson passed away at the age of 100.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said he was also a champion of British Columbia and known for more than the bridge he built and bears his name

“He accomplished so much more. He was the Director of BC Livestock. He built 6 bowling alleys throughout British Columbia, he just did so much. He started I think it was Chilcotin Airwaves here at one point. The man was the absolute epitome of an entrepreneur, an amazing fellow for sure.”

- Advertisement -

Doerkson said he had the honor to attend Johnsons’ 100th birthday celebration and to present him with a certificate from his office.

“The first time I met Rudy was when I was in school and had to do an interview with a local entrepreneur” Doerkson added.

A celebration of life for Rudy Johnson will be held Tuesday, December 27 at 1 pm in the Cariboo Bethel Church basement in Williams Lake.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air