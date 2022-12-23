Quesnel Fire Chief Ron Richert confirms that there was one person inside a mobile home that was destroyed on Wednesday.

More details on the fire were released today. (Friday)

“The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to Gook Road at 11-13 am for a structure fire. Upon arrival we had a fully involved structure fire on a residential home. We just protected the exposure on either side and worked away at the fire.”

Richert says there were homes adjacent to the trailer on both sides, but they didn’t suffer any damage

He says they were on scene for about 3 to 4 hours with suppression crews, and others remained on scene throughout the evening to do some follow-up.

Richert says the cold temperatures definitely created some challenges.

“It was -37, -38 at the time, so definitely challenging with freezing trucks and water lines.”

Richert says they received mutual aid from Kersley in the form of water support.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although Richert does confirm that there is nothing suspicious about it.

The victim’s name is not being released.