For the past ten years, the fundraising efforts of a Williams Lake woman have brought countless smiles to children in third-world countries.

Chief Smile Officer for Operation Smile Canada, Mark Climie-Elliot, says for a decade, Belle Hume has raised money for cleft lip and cleft palate operations through the sales of her homemade jams and jellies.

“Anyone that loves their community as much as Belle does and anyone that shares the passion that she has for others, that passion is infectious. Belle has been with us for ten years since we started here in Canada. She and her supporters and the community of Williams Lake has totaled enough to help 500 children receive surgery and care just through her love and leadership.”

Climie-Elliot said Hume may not even know the extent and the impact of the support she has delivered to help Operation Smile Canada get to that incredible number of smiles.

“Belle was one of the first was one of the first people I was introduced to with regard to her community fundraising efforts.” Climie-Elliot said, “We’re looking for Belle’s all across Canada, and we have some but we’re looking for more. Anything that Belle needs that we can get for her in order for her to continue on her efforts that’s what we’re here for” Climie-Elliot said.

Operation Smile is an international medical charity that is committed to helping improve the health and lives of children from more than 60 countries.

To date, hundreds of thousands of free surgeries have been provided to children born with cleft lip, cleft palate, and other facial deformities.