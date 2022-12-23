Interior Health in the Cariboo shared their thoughts on this years success’ and what they could improve upon.

While overall staffing numbers didn’t see any notable increase, individual departments give a better understanding of where Interior Health sits.

“Nurse staffing levels have slightly improved over 2022. We have had successful recruitment of nursing staff into emergency and critical care departments.” says Lisa Zetes-Zanata, Executive Director of Clinical Operations for Interior Health.

“We are still challenged by vacancies in other departments, and rely on contract nursing.”

Zetes-Zanata added that while they’re in competition with other health organizations across the province and country, Interior Health does have some advantages such as cost of living in the Cariboo.

She sees this year as a success for Interior Health in the Cariboo, but also says there’s room to improve in some areas.

The areas she notes are their processes, staffing, and the care delivery models.

Some of the success’ that was brought up was the frontline workers stepping up, bringing in three new general surgeons to the community, and the launch of the Health Bus pilot project.