The 2022 wildfire season started later than usual due to sufficient winter precipitation and a cool, wet spring.

That translated into a reduction in the number of wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

BC Wildfire Service released a summary that shows there were 228 this past season compared to 270 in 2021.

778 hectares were burnt which is also significantly down from the 129,537 hectares last year.

BC Wildfire Service says the 2022 fire season was noted for above average lightning caused fires and below-average human-caused fires resulting in the province experiencing one of the lowest human-caused wildfire seasons since 1950.

In August alone there was double the number of lightning-caused wildfires compared to the 20-year average.

As of October 31, the BC Wildfire Service had detected 1,758 wildfires in the province resulting in approximately 133,437 hectares of area burned.

For the same period in 2021, there were 1,610 wildfires and over 868-thousand hectares burned.

BC Wildfire Service said of the total fires this season, only 11 percent exceeded five hectares in size.