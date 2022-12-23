Over 700 households in Ruth Lake and Deka Lake will now have access to high speed internet.

However, there are still rural communities that don’t have high speed internet, which affects people going.

“There’s more and more people moving away from the urban areas and trying to find a spot here in our beautiful rural area.” says Eric de Vries, Area L Director for Deka Lake.

“When there’s no fast enough internet for them, then all the plans are scrapped more or less.”

Vries added that they still have issues with the new internet as some rural properties won’t get it.

This leads to some having to rely on alternatives, such as Starlink for their internet.

The plan is to have everyone connected to high speed internet services by 2027.

Other communities in the Cariboo have also received high speed internet, with the most recent being in June of this year.