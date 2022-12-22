Listen Live

Record low temperatures continue for Quesnel and Williams Lake
Record low temperatures continue for Quesnel and Williams Lake

By George Henderson
Steam coming up from the Fraser River in Quesnel (GHenderson-MyCaribooNow.com)

More records fell in the Cariboo early this (Thursday) morning as old man winter continues its grip on the region.

Brian Proctor is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Williams Lake, our overnight low was -36.  The old record was -33.2 set in 1983 and for Quesnel the new record was set at -38.6.  The old record was -31.1 set in 1921.”

Proctor confirms that these records are for December 22.

He says this is the 4th straight day that Williams Lake has set a record low, but Proctor says he doesn’t expect that to continue.

“We’re starting to warm-up.  We’re bringing in a Pacific impulse to overrun this Arctic air. So our overnight lows for tomorrow morning are going to be -28 range, so we’re starting to warm things up, starting to bring some snow in associated with that kind of pattern.  So I think our chance of seeing a record is reduced for tomorrow morning, and then definitely as we move into the Christmas weekend.”

Proctor says we’ll go from these bitter cold temperatures to overnight lows of -20 by Friday night, down to -4 on Christmas Eve and then just -1 on Christmas Day.

 

 

