More records fell in the Cariboo early this (Thursday) morning as old man winter continues its grip on the region.

Brian Proctor is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Williams Lake, our overnight low was -36. The old record was -33.2 set in 1983 and for Quesnel the new record was set at -38.6. The old record was -31.1 set in 1921.”

Proctor confirms that these records are for December 22.

He says this is the 4th straight day that Williams Lake has set a record low, but Proctor says he doesn’t expect that to continue.

“We’re starting to warm-up. We’re bringing in a Pacific impulse to overrun this Arctic air. So our overnight lows for tomorrow morning are going to be -28 range, so we’re starting to warm things up, starting to bring some snow in associated with that kind of pattern. So I think our chance of seeing a record is reduced for tomorrow morning, and then definitely as we move into the Christmas weekend.”

Proctor says we’ll go from these bitter cold temperatures to overnight lows of -20 by Friday night, down to -4 on Christmas Eve and then just -1 on Christmas Day.