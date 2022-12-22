The cold snap has led to yet another record breaking electricity demand for the second time this week.

In a release from BC Hydro, they say Wednesday (December 21st) night between 5pm and 6pm saw electricity consumption reach over 10,900 mega-watts, making it the highest ever recorded.

Susie Rieder, BC Hydro spokesperson said “The extreme cold has British Columbians turning up the heat and as a result we are experiencing record-breaking electricity demand,”

“Last night’s consumption was more than 15 per cent higher than the peak hourly demand recorded last Wednesday before the cold snap began.”

For reference, the previous record was set on Monday (December 19th) at 10,800 mega-watts, and before that being December 2021 at 10,762.

Some ways to reduce electricity use include keeping windows covered for an extra layer of insulation, and keeping your home draft-proof.

For more information on the electricity usage during the cold snap, you can check BC Hydro’s website here.