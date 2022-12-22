Cariboo residents needing to head north to Prince George, or south to Kamloops, can soon do that by bus.

Ebus will run through 11 stops including 100 Mile House, Lac La Hache, Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Hixon.

The stop locations in the Cariboo will include:

Hixon Volunteer Fire Station – 39126 Cariboo Hwy

Quesnel Petro Canada – 205 McLean St

Williams Lake Petro Canada – 750 Oliver St

Lac La Hache Hungry Bear Diner – 4007 Cariboo Hwy

100 Mile House Visitor Centre – 155 Wrangler Way

Anyone that’s looking to use the service, Ebus gave the average price of $100 and a duration of six hours and 30 minutes from Prince George to Kamloops.

- Advertisement -

As of today (December 22nd), people looking to pre book their trip will be unable to do so.

For more information on the Ebus service and the route, you can visit their website here.