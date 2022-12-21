Four calls in four hours.

That’s what the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department dealt with on Wednesday.

Fire Chief Ron Richert provides a rundown

“Basically the Quesnel Fire Department had, since 8 o’clock this morning, we’ve been involved with four structure fires. One was a mutual aid in Bouchie Lake. We had the West Fraser Plywood Plant, we had a house on Elliott Street we were called to, and we had a fire at a home on Gook Road.”

Richert says the employees at the West Fraser Plywood Plant managed to contain that fire to an outside wall.

He says the homeowner on Elliott Street was trying to thaw some frozen pipes and was able to contain that fire as well.

Richert says they just made sure it was out and hadn’t spread.

He says a mobile home was destroyed in the fire on Gook Road as it was already fully involved by the time they got the call.

Richert says in all of these fires there were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.