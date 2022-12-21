The number of calls for towing this week in Williams Lake, have exceeded the the winter average.

Bee Jay Autowrecking and Towing said that since Monday (December 19th) they’ve had 70 calls.

For reference, they say that their average amount of calls per day during the winter sits between five to 10.

For those looking for a boost, Bee Jay Autowrecking and Towing said “Wait times vary, we are trying to prioritize quicker calls like boosts and unlocks but even those the wait time has been at least 3-4 hours all week.”

- Advertisement -

“Tows for smaller vehicles have generally had wait times of 6+ hours. Tows for the larger pickups, one ton diesels have been put at the back of the list and typically aren’t getting done for 12-24 hours.”

So far this week, the most common problems they have been seeing are dead car batteries or block heaters not working properly.

“We have 3 full time drivers here that have been working hard this week to try to get people back on the road or into shops to have their vehicle thawed out, and we might be the most excited folks in town for this coldsnap to break later this week.”

For more information on Bee Jay Autowrecking and Towing, you can visit their website here.