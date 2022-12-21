It was another record breaker in the Cariboo early this (Wednesday) morning when it comes to the teeth chattering temperatures.

Bobby Sehkon, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says there were new records set for overnight lows in both Quesnel and Williams Lake.

“Quesnel looks to have broken a new record at -41 from early this morning. The previous record there is -34.7 from 2008. In terms of Williams Lake, similar idea this morning getting down to -36.6. The previous record -33.1 from 1990.”

Sehkon says it was the third straight morning that Williams Lake set a new record for overnight low, and he expects that to go to four.

“Looks like we’re going to be breaking records again tomorrow (Thursday) morning. Our record for the 22nd of December is -31.1 from 1921 for Quesnel, and for Williams Lake our record for December 22nd is -33.3 from 1983. The forecast is to be well below that.”

Environment Canada is predicting a low of -36 for both cities.

Sehkon says Williams Lake also set a record yesterday (Tuesday) for lowest daytime high.

“The new record for yesterday (December 20) is -28.9. The previous record from 1990 was -23.1.”

Sehkon says the Arctic air won’t really start to retreat until Friday with a high of -21.

“It’s still going to be in the -30 range on Thursday but Friday we’re forecasting a high of -21, which is going to be a big change from what we’ve been seeing. And by Christmas Day we’re pretty much bang on average for this time of year which is forecasting -4 as the high, and -11 as the low.”

Sehkon also has some advice for anyone that is planning on traveling down to the coast for Christmas.

He says there will likely be some treacherous driving conditions as there is the possibility of heavy snowfall and freezing rain on Friday and Saturday, especially in the Fraser Valley and possibly along the Coquihalla Highway as well.

Sehkon suggests either going earlier or perhaps avoiding traveling altogether.