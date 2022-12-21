A water conservation advisory was issued earlier today by the District of 100 Mile House.

In a release, the District said that properties in the area of Alder Avenue and Jens Street may see their water service impacted by an overnight water main break.

Crews are currently on site determining the location of the break and the District is asking residents and businesses to conserve water at this time to reduce demand on their water supply system.

The District said regular updates will be available on its website and Facebook page as they become available.