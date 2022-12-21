Williams Lake Council had a lengthy discussion, covering the issues businesses and residents face with the Hamilton Inn.

Currently, the Hamilton Inn is being used as a homeless shelter, but the problems are stemming from the rampant drug use in that area.

The former Mayor of Williams Lake, Walt Cobb, presented letters shared by businesses and residents in the area addressing each issue.

This brought upon a bit of doubt surrounding the proposed safe injection site and if it would prevent the current issues.

However, Councillor Moses said that “A safe overdose prevention site saves lives, it reduces crime, not raises it while also reducing stigma and promoting acceptance in our community.”

Moses added that rather than cutting back services from organizations where it’s their job to deal with this, we should instead create and improve cultural and housing services.

Clarification was given between Cobb and Moses, where the there isn’t a problem with having a safe injection site, but the location of where it may be.