(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The Prince George RCMP is investigating a sexual assault involving a teen.

At around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, police began investigating a report of a stranger sexual assault that occurred.

The 15-year-old victim reported getting a ride from a man, who began making sexual advances before dropping her off near 3rd Avenue and Scotia Street.

Police say the 58-year-old suspect was located and arrested later that morning.

- Advertisement -

“We commend the young victim for having the courage to come forward to police,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“If there are other victims that have experienced a similar situation, we encourage them to report it.”

The suspect was released back into the community on an Undertaking with a future court date.

The file remains under investigation.