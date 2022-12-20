(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)
The Prince George RCMP is investigating a sexual assault involving a teen.
At around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, police began investigating a report of a stranger sexual assault that occurred.
The 15-year-old victim reported getting a ride from a man, who began making sexual advances before dropping her off near 3rd Avenue and Scotia Street.
Police say the 58-year-old suspect was located and arrested later that morning.
“We commend the young victim for having the courage to come forward to police,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.
“If there are other victims that have experienced a similar situation, we encourage them to report it.”
The suspect was released back into the community on an Undertaking with a future court date.
The file remains under investigation.