It was the coldest overnight on record for Williams Lake.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee said the temperature fell to minus 35.3 degrees breaking the previous record of minus 31.3 in 2008.

Lee noted records could also be broken over the next couple of days.

Today (December 20) the low for Quesnel was minus 35.6 from 1924 and for Williams Lake it was minus 36.3 set in 1990.

Tomorrow, December 21, a record low for Quesnel was minus 34.7 degrees back in 2008 and for Williams Lake, it was minus 33.1 from 1990.

Lee said another cold night is in store for Cariboo as well.

“Temperatures are very cold and any bit of wind like 20 kilometers will really enhance the wind chill value. Throughout the evening period and into the overnight 20 kilometer winds will continue combing with the cold temperatures falling to minus 37 degrees overnight and it will feel like

the minus 50s.” Lee said, “That should continue into tomorrow morning and possibly even into Wednesday night if those winds do continue.”

By Saturday lee says a Pacific system will begin to settle into the region bringing snow and temperatures back to seasonal with a high of minus 3.