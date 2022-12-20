A Quesnel boxer picked up a win and a loss in Mexico.

Robyn Grant, a member of the 2 Rivers Boxing Club, is part of a BC team that went up against a Mexican team in Mazatlan late last week.

She opened by losing a split decision against Dulce Garcia, but then stopped her next opponent in the first round.

Grant knocked Nicole Garcia down three times before the fight was called.

Next up for Grant will be the nationals in early February.

Brityn Carter, also from Quesnel, will fight in Mexico next month, and will also compete in the provincials in Prince Edward Island in March.