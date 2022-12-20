A COVID-19 outbreak at a Williams Lake Long Term Care Facility issued by Interior Health continues to be in effect.

A spokesperson for IH says it was declared on Thursday, December 15th and at that time there were 5 confirmed cases at the Williams Lake Seniors Village.

As of today, Interior Health says that number is now 17.

On December 16th Interior Health declared a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Cariboo Place, another long-term care facility in the Lake City, and that there are 12 confirmed cases to date.

Interior Health says outbreak measures are in place which includes restrictions on visitors and enhanced cleaning and disinfection measures.