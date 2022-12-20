Fire fighters in Quesnel were called out to a structure fire last (Monday) night.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says they were called to Hydraulic Road at around 5-40 pm.

“Upon arrival we noticed small smoke and flame coming from the corner of a garage.”

Richert says they got an assist from a citizen.

“Luckily, the person that called the 9-1-1, was able to put some snow on it, shoveled snow actually onto the fire itself and put most of it out, so kudos to him.”

Richert says they were then able to quickly extinguish the rest of the fire.

“We had 17 fire fighters and 5 pieces of apparatus show up, and we checked for extension and stayed on scene for about 45 minutes.”

Richert says they were able to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the corner of the garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.