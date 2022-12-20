The fourth week of getting Williams Lake revelers and their vehicles home safely has wrapped up.

Operation Red Nose Organizer Deborah Pickering says on Friday they gave 23 rides and 36 on Saturday bringing the total so far to 213 with New Year’s Eve yet to come.

We asked Pickering if that number is on par with past years.

“It’s kind of hard to say, maybe lower than what I hoped for, but, historically the numbers do go up and down every year so it’s not unusual to have the numbers we have this year. We’re still right on target and we’re looking forward to New Year’s Eve which is typically a pretty busy night for Operation Red Nose. We’ll finish off the season being very successful and the community is very grateful to have this that they have this option for a ride home after a night out.”

- Advertisement -

The highest total of safe rides home given by Operation Red Nose, which included New Year’s Eve, was in 2019 when they had 427.

“On New Year’s Eve we typically double the numbers of volunteers,” Pickering said, “instead of five teams we’ll have ten, maybe even twelve if I get enough volunteers.”

Pickering added that she is expecting this year’s total of safe rides home will climb when they go back on the roads on December 31st.