(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

Canfor Pulp is immediately curtailing the Intercontinental Pulp Mill in Prince George.

The Curtailment is expected to be in place for four weeks, and is due to a lack of available economic fibre, as a result of sawmill curtailments.

“The sawmill curtailments occurring in BC are materially reducing the residual fibre available for pulp mills,” said Canfor Pulp President and CEO Kevin Edgson.

“We regret the impact the downtime will have on our employees, their families, our suppliers, and the community. We are working to support them through this time.”

The downtime will remove approximately 24,000 tonnes of market kraft pulp.