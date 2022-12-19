Turkey with all the fixings will be offered up by the Salvation Army on Friday. (Dec 23)

Salvation Army Lieutenant Tamara Randlesome says it will take place at 4 o’clock at the Northstar Baptist Church on North Star Road.

“We have a bus that will be coming to pick up our guests in front of the Salvation Army Warrior Song Cafe, as well as potentially stopping at Bridges, and bringing them to and from the dinner.”

Randlesome says the buses will pick people up at 3-30, 4 and 4-30.

- Advertisement -

She says there is space available for 200 people.

“Generally we’re going to have it posted for the people that are accessing our soup kitchen and bag lunch program. So generally the population at Seasons House, Amata House, and places like that.”

Randlesome says while some spaces are reserved, there is room for drop-ins as well.