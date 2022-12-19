The extremely cold weather has put a freeze on one particular service offered by the Cariboo Regional District.

“The majority of CRD Rural Refuse sites will be closed now through Wednesday due to the extreme cold weather.” Tara Grady, Supervisor of Solid Waste Management for the CRD said, “We’re hoping to return to regular hours of operation on Thursday as long as the daytime highs are warmer than minus 25.”

Grady noted that two stations in the Cariboo will remain open and explained why.

“Our Regional sites, the 100 Mile Landfill and the Central Cariboo Transfer Station on Frizzi Road in Williams Lake will both be open all week. We have scale houses there where the staff can stay warm and we also anticipate that there will be fewer people out and about trying to dispose of their waste because of the cold weather.”

Grady said the CRD will return to its regular hours of operation hopefully by Thursday and the only days their facilities are closed are Christmas and News Year’s day otherwise they will be open as long as the weather permits.