Environment Canada is forecasting a prolonged period of unseasonably cold temperatures settling over the Cariboo for much of this week.

An arctic air mass has settled over the region, bringing overnight temperatures near minus 30 degrees, with northeast winds bringing wind chill values below minus 40.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Ross MacDonald said daytime highs will stay in the low-minus 20’s, and overnight lows in the minus 30’s.

“Typically this time of year, we’ll see daytime highs climb to about minus five, and overnights lower down to about minus 15,” He explained.

- Advertisement -

“We really are riding about 15 degrees below normal seasonal norms in terms of temperatures for the next four days.”

MacDonald said these conditions are expected until Wednesday.

“This air mass is going to stick around for a better part of the week,” MacDonald said.

“We really don’t see any reprieve happening until perhaps Thursday, when temperatures will start to slowly moderate.”

According to Environment Canada, extreme cold risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warmly and in layers, the outer layer should be wind resistant.